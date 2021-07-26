x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Moore slam completes 7-run comeback as Mariners stun Astros

Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore (25) is greeted by Tom Murphy, center, and Jarred Kelenic, right, after Moore hit a grand slam during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros.

Houston scored six runs in the first and led 7-0 in the fourth before Seattle started to rally. 

The seven-run deficit is the most the Mariners have overcome this season, and the largest cushion the AL West-leading Astros have lost. 

In the eighth, the Mariners loaded the bases with two outs down 8-7. 

Moore launched reliever Brooks Raley's 1-1 pitch into the left field second deck for his fourth homer to complete the comeback. 

After giving up Moore's slam, Raley hit J.P. Crawford in the back with a 3-1 pitch and was ejected.

Related Articles