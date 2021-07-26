Moore slam completes 7-run comeback as Mariners stun Astros

Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros.

Houston scored six runs in the first and led 7-0 in the fourth before Seattle started to rally.

⚡️ E L E C T R I C I T Y ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/QRA5v7E3DZ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 27, 2021

The seven-run deficit is the most the Mariners have overcome this season, and the largest cushion the AL West-leading Astros have lost.

In the eighth, the Mariners loaded the bases with two outs down 8-7.

Moore launched reliever Brooks Raley's 1-1 pitch into the left field second deck for his fourth homer to complete the comeback.