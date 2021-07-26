Moore slam completes 7-run comeback as Mariners stun Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to an 11-8 comeback win against the Houston Astros.
Houston scored six runs in the first and led 7-0 in the fourth before Seattle started to rally.
The seven-run deficit is the most the Mariners have overcome this season, and the largest cushion the AL West-leading Astros have lost.
In the eighth, the Mariners loaded the bases with two outs down 8-7.
Moore launched reliever Brooks Raley's 1-1 pitch into the left field second deck for his fourth homer to complete the comeback.
After giving up Moore's slam, Raley hit J.P. Crawford in the back with a 3-1 pitch and was ejected.