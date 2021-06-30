Moore hits 3-run HR in 10th, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-7

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle.

Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice.