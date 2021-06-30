x
Mariners

Moore hits 3-run HR in 10th, Mariners beat Blue Jays 9-7

Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore, left, celebrates his three-run home run with J.P. Crawford during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the tenth inning and the Seattle Mariners held on after blowing two earlier leads to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter. 

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save. 

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. 

Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. 

Kendall Graveman was the winning pitcher.

    

