The MLB will investigate the claims of racism made by a former employee against the Mariners.

The organization gave a statement Tuesday to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic saying they are aware of the allegations and are looking into them.

“Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations,” MLB told Rosenthal.

Statement from baseball: “MLB is aware of the allegations made by a former employee of the Seattle Mariners regarding the conduct of Club employees. Consistent with our policies, we are investigating the allegations.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 13, 2018

Former Mariners Director of High Performance Lorena Martin, who was relieved of her duties October 10, tweeted Monday that the Mariners management has “major issues.” She specifically named several upper level Mariners managers, including General Manager Jerry Dipoto, Manager Scott Servais, and Director of Player Development Andy McKay, for allegedly calling their Latino players lazy, dumb, and stupid.

Martin also claimed the team has fired “innocent trainers” because of their race.

The Mariners denied the allegations Monday, saying management and coaching staff have not made racist remarks about players or staff and that the claims were “fabricated.” The organization also said it has not terminated or threatened to terminate any trainers during the off-season.

RELATED: Mariners deny racism charges from former director of high performance

Martin was hired in October 2017 to oversee the physical and mental health of Mariners players and coaches. She was the team’s first-ever director of high performance.

© 2018 KING