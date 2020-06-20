x
MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

The players' association was told by Major League Baseball that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season.
NEW YORK (AP) — The players' association was told by Major League Baseball that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer. 

MLB has been unable to cope with the economic dislocation caused by the new coronavirus and the prospect of playing in empty ballparks, reverting to the fractious labor strife that led to eight work stoppages from 1972-95. 

Still, if there is a deal both sides would include starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

