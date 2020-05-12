x
MLB sues insurance providers, cites billions in virus losses

MLB is suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the COVID pandemic.
Smoke from wildfires fills the air at T-Mobile Park as photos of fans are displayed in the left field bleachers and CenturyLink Field is visible behind the ballpark sign during the second baseball game of a doubleheader between the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland Athletics, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Major League Baseball and all 30 of its teams are suing their insurance providers, citing billions of dollars in losses during the 2020 season played almost entirely without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The suit, filed in October in California Superior Court in Alameda County, was obtained Friday by The Associated Press. 

It says providers AIG, Factory Mutual and Interstate Fire and Casualty Company have refused to pay claims made by MLB despite the league's "all-risk" policy purchases. 

The league claims to have lost billions of dollars on unsold tickets, hundreds of millions on concessions, tens of millions on parking and millions more on suites and luxury seat licenses, in-park merchandise sales and corporate sponsorships.

