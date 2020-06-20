x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mariners

MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: AP
The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners play during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. 

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team's spring complex. 

At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. 

The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

RELATED: MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

RELATED: PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Harold Reynolds

RELATED: Players at 70 games, MLB at 60, Manfred says deadline near