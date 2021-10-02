x
MLB players to wear electronic tracers, face discipline

Players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing devices from the start of spring training.
Credit: AP
The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners play during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

NEW YORK (AP) — Players, on-field staff and non-playing personnel who require access to them at ballparks must wear electronic tracing devices from the start of spring training or face discipline for violations.

The wristbands are part of upgraded health protocols agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players' association to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

The sides extended last year's experimental use of seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base at the start of extra innings. 

Active rosters will return to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31 and 28 for the rest of the regular season.

