MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and its players are moving closer to a deal or to Commissioner Rob Manfred ordering a shortened season without an agreement.

According to details of the proposal obtained by The Associated Press, MLB offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game schedule beginning July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason under MLB's plan.