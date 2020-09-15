Minor tosses 2-hitter, A's manage split with Mariners

Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered and the A's beat the Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader.

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader.

Seattle won the opener 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit and scoring twice in the sixth inning with two outs to earn a split.

The games were played with a haze of smoke hovering above the field at T-Mobile Park, even with the retractable roof of the stadium closed.

Wildfires on the West Coast have suffocated much of the Pacific Northwest with unhealthy air conditions that brought into question whether the games would even be played.

Seattle's lone highlight came in the first inning when center fielder Kyle Lewis robbed Ramon Laureano of a grand slam home run.