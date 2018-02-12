Robinson Cano is heading back to the Big Apple.

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners informed their players Saturday that a trade has been completed that will send the All-Star second baseman and closer Edwin Diaz to the Mets for veterans OF Jay Bruce, RHP Anthony Swarzak and three prospects, a high-ranking official directly involved in the trade confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The Mets also will receive $20 million from the Mariners, who in return also got prospects OF Jarred Kelenic, RHP Justin Dunn and RHP Gerson Bautista. Considering they also shed $38 million in salary from Bruce and Swarzak, they will be on the hook for $63 million over the next five years to Cano instead of $120 million.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly because the deal has not been announced by either team.

The deal hinges on players passing physicals.

With the trade, the Mets are signaling they are all in to win in 2019, under new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. They still are continuing their search for a catcher, bullpen help and potentially a third baseman.

The Mariners, who have the longest postseason drought in baseball, dating to 2001, are in a complete rebuild.

They already traded ace James Paxton and catcher Mike Zunino, and now have All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and former batting champion Dee Gordon on the trade block.

Cano, who was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's drug policy last season, spent the first nine years of his career in New York with the Yankees before signing a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners after the 2013 season.

Diaz, 24, has blossomed into one of the most dominant closers in baseball and his 57 saves in 2018 tied for the second-most in baseball history. The right-hander made 73 appearances, striking out 124 in 73 ⅓ innings.

Kelenic was the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, an outfielder from Wisconsin. The 19-year-old hit .286 in his first professional season and is No. 62 in MLB.com's top 100 prospects.

Bruce has two years and $28 million remaining on the three-year deal he signed with the Mets last winter. The 31-year-old only played 94 games in 2018 but hit 36 homers with 101 RBI in 2017.

Swarzak signed a two-year deal with the Mets last winter, and is due $8.5 million in 2019. Injuries limited the right-hander to 29 games in his lone season with the Mets.

