Mets sign Taijuan Walker, move Noah Syndergaard to 60-day IL

The Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have transferred right-hander Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day injured list to make room for righty Taijuan Walker, who finalized a $20 million, two-year contract. 

The move ensures Syndergaard won't return to the rotation until at least June as he comes back following Tommy John surgery last March. 

Walker's deal also includes a player option for 2023. 

The 28-year-old former Mariner joins a rotation headed by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York's need for a pitcher increased with the loss of Seth Lugo.

