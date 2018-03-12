NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have acquired longtime star second baseman Robinson Cano and major league saves leader Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners in a seven-player trade.

The Mets also got cash from the rebuilding Mariners in the deal Monday.

Seattle received outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and three prospects: former first-round draft picks Justin Dunn and Jarred Kelenic plus right-hander Gerson Bautista.

Bruce, 31, appeared in 94 games with the Mets in 2018, batting .223 (71x319) with 31 runs, 18 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs and 37 RBI. In a season shortened by a 2-month stint on the disabled list with a sore right hip, the 6-foot-3, 227-pound outfielder posted a career-best 11.4 percent walk rate (41 BB, 361 PA). He is a 3-time All-Star.

Also see | Phillies get Segura from Mariners for Santana, Crawford

Swarzak, 33, made 29 relief appearances with the Mets in 2018, going 0-2 with a 6.15 ERA (18 ER, 26.1 IP) with 31 strikeouts and 14 walks. He averaged 10.59 strikeouts-per-9.0-innings (31 K, 26.1 IP).

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Bautista, 23, appeared in 3 stints with the Mets in 2018: April 17-21, May 28-June 2 and June 26-29. He was recalled from Double-A Binghamton on April 17 and made his Major League debut that night vs. Washington. Overall, he appeared in 5 games out of the bullpen with the Mets last season, allowing 6 runs in 4.1 innings of work (12.46 ERA), while striking out 3 and walking 5.

Kelenic, 19, was ranked as the Mets No. 3 prospect by MLB.com and as the club’s No. 4 prospect by Baseball America. He made his pro debut in 2018 after being selected 6th overall by the Mets in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. The outfielder hit .413 with the Rookie GCL Mets. After being promoted to Rookie Kingsport, he hit .253 (44x174) with 33 runs, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs, and 33 RBI.

Dunn, 23, was ranked as the Mets No. 4 prospect by MLB.com and as the club’s No. 5 prospect by Baseball America. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander split the 2018 season between High-A St. Lucie and AA Binghamton, combining for a record of 8-8 with a 3.59 ERA (54 ER, 135.1 IP) with 156 strikeouts and 52 walks in 24 starts. Dunn was a 1st round (19th overall) pick by the Mets in 2016.

Copyright 2018 KING/AP