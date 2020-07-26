McCullers returns, Astros top Seattle for 15th straight time

Lance McCullers Jr. was solid in his return from Tommy John surgery as the Houston Astros earn a 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, and Yuli Gurriel and George Springer homered to help the Houston Astros to a 7-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

McCullers yielded five hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings in his first game since the 2018 playoffs.

He got double plays from his defense to get out of jams in the first two innings before settling in to get the win.

The Astros have won 15 in a row against Seattle.