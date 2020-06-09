Marmolejos' RBI single in 8th lifts Mariners over Rangers

Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning after twice leaving the bases loaded, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-3.

It was 2-all in the eighth before Seattle scored three times off reliever Jonathan Hernandez before making an out.

Marmolejos atoned for twice making the last out of an inning with the bases loaded.

Evan White followed with another run-scoring single and Phillip Ervin added an RBI double in his first game for the Mariners.

Shin-Soo Choo had a season-high four hits for Texas, including a ninth-inning homer.