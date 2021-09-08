Marmolejos, Mariners score 4 in 9th, avoid sweep by Astros

José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Astros.

HOUSTON (AP) — José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros.

Houston won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings.

With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore.

Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly.

Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead and Crawford homered off reliever Blake Taylor.