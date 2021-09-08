x
Marmolejos, Mariners score 4 in 9th, avoid sweep by Astros

José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Astros.
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford (3) celebrates with Jose Marmolejos (26) after both scored on Crawford's two-run home run as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado looks down during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) — José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners avoided a sweep with an 8-5 win over the Houston Astros. 

Houston won the series opener Monday 11-2 and rallied Tuesday night for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings. 

With the score 4-all, Luis Torrens singled with one out in the Seattle ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Dylan Moore. 

Jarred Kelenic walked and both runners advanced on a wild pitch by closer Ryan Pressly. 

Marmolejos grounded a single to center to put the Mariners ahead and Crawford homered off reliever Blake Taylor. 

Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and recently signed Marwin Gonzalez homered for the AL West-leading Astros.

