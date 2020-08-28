Marmolejos' first slam carries Mariners to 8-3 win, split

Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a doubleheader split.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie José Marmolejos hit his first grand slam and Shed Long Jr. also connected in the six-run first inning that carried the Seattle Mariners to an 8-3 victory against the San Diego Padres and a doubleheader split.

Guess that's why they call it SLAM DIEGO. 😏 pic.twitter.com/k0SpWwELVk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2020

The Mariners took two of three from the Padres, who got three home runs in the twin bill from red-hot Manny Machado.