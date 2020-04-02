SEATTLE — Left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a $30 million contract covering 2021-24, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $45 million over five seasons.

Gonzales is coming off the best season of his career. He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories. His 3.99 ERA was the lowest of his career and he set career highs in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

“Since joining the Mariners, Marco has been a model of consistency, quietly ranking among the most productive starting pitchers in the AL,” said Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto. “His presence, competitiveness, preparation and leadership make him a key part of our future.”

The 27-year-old is about to begin his third full season with Seattle after starting his career with St. Louis.

“This is truly an exciting day for me and my family,” Gonzales said. “We consider the city of Seattle our home, and to be welcomed by the Mariner organization and the fans with such open arms, and now this contract, is a dream come true. This organization has a vision for winning a championship, and I am honored to be a part of their plans. This will only further motivate me and the passion that I have to compete and win. I do not take their commitment to me lightly, and I will always represent this team and this city with honor and pride.”

Overall, he went 16-13 with a 3.99 ERA (90 ER, 203.0 IP) with 56 walks and 147 strikeouts in 34 starts with the Mariners last season.