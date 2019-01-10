SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners will not be bringing back third base and outfield coach Chris Prieto and bullpen coach Jim Brower for the 2020 season, while pitching coach Paul Davis is being reassigned within the organization.

Davis was hired after serving as the director of pitching analytics for St. Louis during the 2018 season. But Seattle's revolving door of pitchers finished with a 4.99 ERA as a team and had the second-fewest strikeouts in the majors. He's expected to take on an analytics role within the organization.

Brower had spent the past two years with the Mariners and was promoted to bullpen coach for this season.

Prieto had been with the Mariners organization since 2013 and joined the major league staff in 2014. He was the first base coach in 2018 and moved over to coach third base this season.