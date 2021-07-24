Mariners win on another wild pitch again against A's

Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino's wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Mariners beat the A's 5-4.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino's wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4.

It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch in the series after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win.

They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12.

Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Torrens, a catcher, exited for Walton.

Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases.