Mariners win 6th straight, sweep Rangers with 8-4 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, and the surging Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 win.

Did somebody ask for Moore runs? pic.twitter.com/U5clA15cnJ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 7, 2020

Seattle won its sixth straight and 11th in the past 14.

After starting 8-19, the Mariners are back within three games of .500.

Moore drove in a career-high four runs.

Seattle's Marco Gonzales continued his strong season, throwing seven innings and allowing just two runs on four hits.

Another strong day at the office for @MarcoGonzales_. 💪 pic.twitter.com/hrj6oGKRX2 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 7, 2020