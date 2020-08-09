x
Mariners win 6th straight, sweep Rangers with 8-4 victory

Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, right, is congratulated by teammate Kyle Lewis after hitting a solo home run off of Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kolby Allard during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a solo home run and added a three-run double, Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, and the surging Seattle Mariners completed a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers with an 8-4 win.

Seattle won its sixth straight and 11th in the past 14. 

After starting 8-19, the Mariners are back within three games of .500. 

Moore drove in a career-high four runs. 

Seattle's Marco Gonzales continued his strong season, throwing seven innings and allowing just two runs on four hits. 

Joey Gallo's two-run double was the only damage against Gonzales. The Rangers have lost six straight. 