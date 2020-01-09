Mariners use trades to continue building toward future

The Mariners ended up making four trades before the trade deadline, including a seven-player deal with San Diego that landed 4 players with potential.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners ended up making four trades before the trade deadline but the most notable was the seven-player deal with San Diego that landed Seattle four players with the potential to contribute to the team's rebuilding plans.

Taylor Trammell, one of the top 100 prospects in the minors, headlined the trade.

But the depth of the deal is what made it successful for the Mariners, who also added infielder Ty France, pitcher Andres Muñoz and catcher Luis Torrens. Torrens and France will get the chance to play for the Mariners during the final month of the season.