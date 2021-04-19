x
Mariners use 2 HRs, Moore's defensive gem to top Dodgers 4-3

Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double as the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 4-3 in a matchup of early season division leaders.
Seattle Mariners' Jose Marmolejos (26) is greeted by J.P. Crawford, right, at the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, third baseman Dylan Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 4-3 in a matchup of early season division leaders. 

Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games. 

It came on the strength of a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May and a strong start by Justus Sheffield. 

José Marmolejos got Seattle started with a two-run shot in the first inning that barely cleared the wall in right field.