Mariners use 2 HRs, Moore's defensive gem to top Dodgers 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Taylor Trammell homered and added a key RBI double, third baseman Dylan Moore thwarted a Dodgers rally with a terrific defensive play in the seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat Los Angeles 4-3 in a matchup of early season division leaders.

Seattle handed the Dodgers a second straight loss, the first time on the young season Los Angeles dropped consecutive games.

It came on the strength of a couple long balls off Dodgers starter Dustin May and a strong start by Justus Sheffield.

José Marmolejos got Seattle started with a two-run shot in the first inning that barely cleared the wall in right field.