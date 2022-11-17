Mariners trade former Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis to Arizona

The Seattle Mariners have traded oft-injured outfielder Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder and catcher Cooper Hummel.

The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year battled injuries throughout his seven years with the Mariners organization. The 27-year-old only played in 130 games with the M's over 4 seasons in the majors. He hit .244, 25 home runs, and 57 RBI with the Mariners.

Seattle drafted him in the 1st round in the 2016 MLB Draft. Lewis then tore his ACL in 2016 with the Everett Aquasox just 30 games into his pro career.

In June of 2021, he tore his meniscus in his knee with the M's and missed the rest of the season.

This year, Lewis was hit by a pitch in May and was put into concussion protocol. He briefly came back before the Mariners sent him to Tacoma to deal a knee injury.

During his Rookie of the Year campaign, Lewis hit .259 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI over 57 games in a Covid shortened season.

Hummel grew up playing high school baseball in Lake Oswego, Oregon and went to the University of Portland.

He spent two seasons within the Milwaukee Brewers organization after they selected him in the 18th round of the 2016 draft.

Milwaukee traded him to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2021. In two seasons with Arizona's AAA ballclub, Hummel hit .334 over 79 games. The D-backs called him up this past year where the 27-year-old only hit .176 over 66 games in his MLB rookie season.

Hummel is a switch-hitter. While with the Diamondbacks, Hummel played in the outfield in 23 games, catcher for 18 games, and as the DH for 16 games.