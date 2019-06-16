CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired slugger Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night, looking to boost a power-packed lineup that's been beset by injuries.

The Yankees also got cash in the deal while sending 19-year-old minor league pitcher Juan Then to Seattle. The Mariners will save money, too, by trading Encarnación, who was making $20 million this season.

The 36-year-old Encarnación leads the AL with 21 home runs. He has averaged 37 homers and 109 RBIs in his last seven years.

Encarnación was not on the field with the Mariners as they warmed up for Saturday night's game at Oakland.

"Edwin's been traded," manager Scott Servais said after an 11-2 loss.

Encarnación, a first baseman and designated hitter, is hitting .241 and is among the league leaders with 49 RBIs and 48 runs scored. The three-time All-Star moved from Cleveland to Seattle last December in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay.

The Yankees have managed to stay in the AL East race despite a long list of injuries.

Giancarlo Stanton could return next week after being sidelined by biceps, shoulder and calf injuries, and Aaron Judge also is inching closer after he strained his left oblique in April. Both stars are on rehab assignments in Triple-A.

Seattle either traded or let go many of its big-name players after last season, with Nelson Cruz, Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz and Jean Segura among them. The new-look Mariners got off to a 13-2 start this year, but have since faded into last place in the AL West. They recently traded outfielder Jay Bruce to Philadelphia.