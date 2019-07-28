Editor’s note: The video above was originally published in March 2019 when Ichiro retired from his playing career.

The Mariners plan to honor Ichiro Suzuki with the Franchise Achievement Award in September. The award was created in 2016 to “recognize significant contributions to the Seattle Mariners.”

The team will present Ichiro the award during a pregame ceremony on September 14.

“Ichiro was a trailblazer when he arrived in 2001 and ushered in a new era for international players. Over his long playing career, he demonstrated daily the skill, passion and preparation that only the truly great have. We appreciate all that he has done for the Mariners, and for Major League Baseball,” said John Stanton, Seattle Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner.

Ichiro started his Major League career with the Mariners in 2001. During his rookie year, he led the league in hits and stolen bases, won the American League batting title, a Gold Glove and Silver Sluggers, and was named MVP and Rookie of the Year.

During his career, Ichiro won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves and made 10 straight trips to the All-Star Game.

When Ichiro retired in March, he was 21st in Major League Baseball history with 3,089 career hits, including 2,542 as a Mariner. If you add his nine years in Japan, he has 4,367 professional hits.

