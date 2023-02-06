Mariners Community All-Stars partnership includes Amazon, Microsoft

This new program aims to bring baseball and softball back to schools and communities where there has been displacement or disconnection from the game.

SEATTLE — The Mariners and the Seattle Sports Commission (SSC) launched the Mariners Community All-Stars program in partnership with Amazon and Microsoft on Thursday.

The initiative will see the Mariners and the SSC work with Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) programs in the Pacific Northwest, community sports organizations, and Mariners Training Centers to "bring baseball and softball back to schools and communities where there has been displacement or disconnection from the game."

“It’s a monumental year for baseball and softball in Seattle. We intend to fully leverage the unique opportunity that is All-Star Week to change the trajectory of access to this sport in our community,” said Beth Knox, Seattle Sports Commission President and CEO. “A wonderful outcome of this commitment is the upcoming MLB RBI West Regional, a youth baseball and softball tournament our region will host from July 14 to 16.”

Volunteers from Amazon and Microsoft plan to beautify school playgrounds at Lowell and Leschi Elementary in Seattle, Lummi Nation School in Bellingham, Manitou Park in Tacoma, as well as other projects over the course of the year. There will be Little League cleanup projects Little League field cleanup projects with Federal Way, Kent, Soundview, and Seattle Central Little Leagues.

The Mariners will partner with the Everett AquaSox, Boise Hawks and Missoula Paddleheads during Play Ball Weekend (June 9-11) to host two-hour camps for those looking to try baseball and softball. Seattle will host the only softball-specific Play Ball Event across MLB on June 10 in Portland with Friends of Baseball’s Girls Lead RBI program. In addition, there will be 20 smaller pop-up clinics across Washington and Oregon, with more information available at this link.