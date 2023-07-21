Mariners take on the Blue Jays in first of 3-game series

The Seattle Mariners start a three-game series at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

SEATTLE — Toronto Blue Jays (54-43, third in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-48, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (6-3, 3.66 ERA, .97 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -128, Blue Jays +107; over/under is 8 runs

Seattle has gone 27-24 in home games and 48-48 overall. The Mariners are 29-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto has a 27-23 record in road games and a 54-43 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .260, which ranks third in the AL.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 23 doubles and seven home runs for the Mariners. Mike Ford is 8-for-29 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 doubles and 15 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 15-for-41 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jarred Kelenic: 10-Day IL (foot), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (flexor), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Easton McGee: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor)