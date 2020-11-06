Mariners take Georgia pitcher Hancock with 6th overall pick

For the third straight year, the Mariners take a pitcher out of college.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mariners take a college pitcher for the third straight draft. Seattle took Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock with the sixth overall pick.

Hancock only pitched in four games this season, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He struck out 34 batters to go with only three walks. His ERA stood at 2.75.

As a sophomore, Hancock went 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA. He collected 97 K's, 18 walks, and held opposing hitters to a .185 batting average.

The 21-year-old is 6-foot-4, weighing in at 215 pounds. Mariners Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter like his command and 4 plus pitches. "His combination of stuff, strike-throwing and size profiles him as a true top-of-the-rotation starter. We feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to select such a special talent with the sixth pick," Hunter said.

Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Tigers. The Baltimore Orioles selected Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad at No. 2. Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer was third and went to Miami. Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy was No. 4 to Kansas City. Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin went to Toronto to round out the first five picks.