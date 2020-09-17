x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Mariners strikeout 17 times in a home game at San Francisco, losing 9-3

The Mariners lost to the Giants 9-3 in a game moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. This is a makeup of a postponed game from Tuesday in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria homered for San Francisco, and the visiting Giants playing at home beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3 in a game moved to the Bay Area because of smoky, dangerous air in Western Washington.

Donovan Solano and Mauricio Dubon hit early RBI singles as the Giants backed Drew Smyly for his first win of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with a "road" victory at Oracle Park. 

The M's had a hard time making contact at the plate, striking out 17 times.

J.P. Crawford and Phillip Ervin earned an RBI each with a walk with the bases loaded.  Luis Torrens was the only Mariner with a hit that led to a run being scored.

One encouraging development: A familiar mist hovered over the outfield late in the game, not smoke.