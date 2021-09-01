x
Mariners

Mariners silence Houston bats again for 1-0 victory

Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day in the Mariners 1-0 win over the Astros.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners closing pitcher Paul Sewald, right, shares congratulations with catcher Tom Murphy after the Mariners defeated the Houston Astros 1-0 in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros. 

Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders, and if not for a late collapse in the opener, may have come away with a sweep. 

The Mariners are still 6 ½ back of Houston in the AL West but continue to hang around in the AL wild-card race. 

Abraham Toro's sacrifice fly scored Crawford with the only run. Seattle won Tuesday's game 4-0.

