The Mariners are reuniting with the club's 2010 first round pick, Taijuan Walker. Today, the M's announced they've signed Walker to a major league contract.

It's reportedly a one-year deal worth two million dollars. The right-hander can make up to three million with incentives, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Walker spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he's only played four games over the past two seasons due to a UCL injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery.

In those three seasons in Arizona, Walker was 9-9 with a 3.47 ERA. The 27-year-old was 22-22 with a 4.18 ERA in his previous stint in Seattle, over four seasons.

The M's traded Walker on November 23, 2016 with infielder Ketel Marte. Seattle received shortstop Juan Segura, right fielder Mitch Haniger, and pitcher Zac Curtis in return.

If healthy, Walker will compete for the starting rotation.

Seattle has also, reportedly, agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. The 34-year-old spent ten seasons with Colorado and a season each with the A's, Cubs, and Indians. Gonzalez was an All-Star in 2012, 2013, and 2016.