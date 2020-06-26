Mariners sign 3 draft picks, including top selection Hancock

The Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including 1st-round selection Emerson Hancock, 2nd-round pick Zach DeLoach and 5th-rounder Taylor Dollard.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock, second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard.

Hancock was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia.

He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick.

Hancock was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.