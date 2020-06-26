x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

mariners

Mariners sign 3 draft picks, including top selection Hancock

The Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including 1st-round selection Emerson Hancock, 2nd-round pick Zach DeLoach and 5th-rounder Taylor Dollard.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock, second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard.

Hancock was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia. 

RELATED: Mariners take Georgia pitcher Hancock with 6th overall pick

RELATED: MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

RELATED: Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and wife Monica launch peanut butter drive for Washington kids

He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick. 

Hancock was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season. 

Hancock's signing bonus was just below slot.  Both DeLoach and Dollard got slot for their bonuses.