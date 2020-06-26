Mariners sign 3 draft picks, including top selection Hancock

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed three of their draft picks, including first-round selection Emerson Hancock, second-round pick Zach DeLoach and fifth-rounder Taylor Dollard.
Hancock was one of the top collegiate pitchers in the country at Georgia.
RELATED: Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales and wife Monica launch peanut butter drive for Washington kids
He was selected with the No. 6 overall pick.
Hancock was 8-3 with a 1.99 ERA during his sophomore season with the Bulldogs and made four starts during his abbreviated junior season.
Hancock's signing bonus was just below slot. Both DeLoach and Dollard got slot for their bonuses.