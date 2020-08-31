Mariners send C Nola to San Diego as part of 7-player trade

The Mariners and Padres completed a seven-player trade with Seattle catcher Austin Nola and San Diego prospect Taylor Trammell the centerpieces of the deal.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres completed a seven-player trade with Seattle catcher Austin Nola and San Diego prospect Taylor Trammell the centerpieces of the deal between West Coast teams.

Seattle sent Nola and right-handed reliever Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of prospects headed back to the Mariners.

Also headed to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Muñoz.

It's the second move San Diego has made to add a catcher after acquiring Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels.