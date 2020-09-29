Mariners see development, progress in truncated season

The Seattle Mariners believed they were ready to win by the end of 2020.

Seattle finished the shortened season 27-33 and sees it as a springboard going into 2021 when it hopes its young prospects will get the chance at a full season that can move the Mariners closer to contention in 2021 or 2022.

Seattle is still likely two seasons away from rejoining the ranks of legitimate contenders in the AL.