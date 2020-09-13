Mariners score early, Sheffield shines in win over D-backs

Ty France and José Marmolejos hit homers and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty France and José Marmolejos hit homers, Justus Sheffield pitched seven quality innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.

The Mariners jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning off Arizona starter Zac Gallen.

Marmolejos hit a two-run homer in the fifth to push the Mariners lead to 7-2.

It was the rookie's fifth homer of the season.

Sheffield gave up two runs, struck out seven and walked three.