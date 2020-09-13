Mariners score early, Sheffield shines in win over D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Ty France and José Marmolejos hit homers, Justus Sheffield pitched seven quality innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3.
The Mariners jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning off Arizona starter Zac Gallen.
Marmolejos hit a two-run homer in the fifth to push the Mariners lead to 7-2.
It was the rookie's fifth homer of the season.
Sheffield gave up two runs, struck out seven and walked three.
Arizona became the first team in the National League to lose 30 games this season.