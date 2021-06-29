Mariners' Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances.

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances.

He was given a 10-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount.

MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago said the sticky substance the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat.

Mariners' Hector Santiago is ejected from the game in MLB's first foreign-substance violation since the crackdown. pic.twitter.com/0tbByrr7UO — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 27, 2021

He appealed and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided.