Mariners' Santiago suspended 10 games for foreign substance

Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais, left, listens to home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi about relief pitcher Hector Santiago, right, during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Héctor Santiago has become the first player disciplined under Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing foreign substances.

He was given a 10-game suspension and fined an undisclosed amount. 

MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations announced the penalty two days after Santiago was ejected from a game at the Chicago White Sox. 

Santiago said the sticky substance the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. 

He appealed and the suspension will be delayed until the appeal is decided. 

A 33-year-old left-hander, Santiago is in his 10th major league season, his first with the Mariners.

