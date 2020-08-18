x
Mariners RHP Kendall Graveman has benign tumor

Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman says he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but he intends to continue pitching.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Kendall Graveman, left, throws to Houston Astros' Alex Bregman during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Kendall Graveman says he has a benign bone tumor in his cervical spine but he intends to continue pitching.

Graveman started this season in Seattle's rotation and made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm. 

Graveman says the symptoms first developed in 2018 and a diagnosis came last season while he was recovering from Tommy John surgery in the Chicago Cubs organization. 

He says the location of the tumor makes it difficult to do a surgical procedure.