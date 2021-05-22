Mariners reinstate Dugger, Misiewicz from COVID injured list

Pitchers Robert Dugger and Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Dugger and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Seattle Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the team reported a positive case in its traveling party.

Manager Scott Servais says the Mariners are fortunate to get them back in the bullpen.

The Mariners lost 16-1 in a series opener against the San Diego Padres.

The Mariners did not identify who tested positive.