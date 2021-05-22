x
Mariners

Mariners reinstate Dugger, Misiewicz from COVID injured list

Pitchers Robert Dugger and Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz lets out a yell and pumps a fist after a double play with bases loaded ended the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Right-hander Robert Dugger and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated by the Seattle Mariners one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list after the team reported a positive case in its traveling party. 

Manager Scott Servais says the Mariners are fortunate to get them back in the bullpen. 

Credit: KING 5 Sports

The Mariners lost 16-1 in a series opener against the San Diego Padres. 

The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. 

Right-handers Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain on the COVID IL.

