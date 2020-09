Kyle Lewis sparked a rally with a two-run homer and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, helping the M's top the A's 6-5 in game 1 of a doubleheader.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis sparked Seattle's rally with a two-run homer and walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, helping the Mariners top the Oakland Athletics 6-5 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Seattle trailed 5-0 after home runs by Sean Murphy and Marcus Semien off Marco Gonzales.

But Seattle chipped away and scored twice in the sixth inning against Oakland's bullpen to move in front for good.