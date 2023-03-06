Mariners put lefty Marco Gonzales on IL with forearm strain

The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Marco Gonzales on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain.

Manager Scott Servais said he didn't have any details on Gonzales' injury. The 31-year-old didn't make the trip to Texas.

Right-hander Bryan Woo was set to make his major league debut in Gonzales' spot in the rotation against Texas on Saturday.

Woo was brought up from Double-A Arkansas, where the 23-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Mariners out of Cal Poly in 2021.

Seattle made room for Woo on the roster by transferring right-hander Easton McGee to the 60-day IL. McGee has been out since April 30 with a right forearm strain.

Servais has said Gonzales felt discomfort after throwing 5 2/3 innings last Sunday at home against Pittsburgh. He still wasn't feeling right during a bullpen session a few days later.