x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mariners

Mariners pull closer in wild card race, hold off A's 4-3

Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild-card chase with a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, left, is greeted by Mitch Haniger, right, after they defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager had a key two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle's four-run third inning, Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision, and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild-card chase with a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Seattle took three of four in the series and pulled within 1½ games of the A's for the second wild-card spot in the AL. 

The Mariners are eight games over .500 for the first time since April 2019 and improved to 23-8 in one-run games. 

Matt Olson and Seth Brown homered for Oakland.

Related Articles