Mariners pull closer in wild card race, hold off A's 4-3

Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild-card chase with a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Seager had a key two-out, two-run single as part of Seattle's four-run third inning, Marco Gonzales won his second straight decision, and the Mariners inched closer in the American League wild-card chase with a 4-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

Seattle took three of four in the series and pulled within 1½ games of the A's for the second wild-card spot in the AL.

The Mariners are eight games over .500 for the first time since April 2019 and improved to 23-8 in one-run games.