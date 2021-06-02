Mariners prospects help Dominicans advance in OLY qualifying

Mariners prospects Julio Rodriguez and Luis Liberato hit early homers, and the Dominican Republic coasted to a 13-3 rout of Nicaragua and a berth in the super round.

Rodriguez homered twice and drove in three runs, combining with Yefri Perez for back-to-back home runs in the seventh.

Juan Francisco added a solo homer in the eighth.

Former major leaguer Dario Álvarez won with two hitless innings of relief.