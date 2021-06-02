Mariners prospects help Dominicans advance in OLY qualifying

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners prospects Julio Rodriguez and Luis Liberato hit early home runs, and the Dominican Republic coasted to a 13-3 rout of Nicaragua and a berth in the super round of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament.
Rodriguez homered twice and drove in three runs, combining with Yefri Perez for back-to-back home runs in the seventh.
Juan Francisco added a solo homer in the eighth.
Former major leaguer Dario Álvarez won with two hitless innings of relief.
The Dominicans advanced along with the United States, Venezuela and Canada to the super round on Friday and Saturday.