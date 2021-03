Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI revealed the injury.

No timeline was given for the outfielder's return.

Kelenic appeared to be injured during his first at-bat on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Difficult baseball decisions sometimes sort themselves out ... this is the Kelenic play where he suffered the injury. Feel bad for the kid. pic.twitter.com/vcEntCkLdc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2021

Kelenic reached on an error, but appeared bothered after reaching first base.