Mariners postseason merchandise nearly sold out two days after team clinched playoff spot

SEATTLE — Excitement for the playoff-bound Seattle Mariners is sky-high as the team begins its final regular season series Monday night against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park.

Fans have not only been packing the park, they've also been packing the Mariners Team Stores, which have sold out of most of their postseason merchandise.

What was supposed to be a quick shopping trip, turned to a walk down memory lane for Michael and Charlotte Holman.

The Mariners last made the playoffs in 2001, something that Michael Holman, who traveled up from Portland with his 9-year-old daughter, wants to experience.

Holman remembers attending games at the Kingdome in the 90s and being at then-Safeco Field during the 2001 season.

"...to be able to get excited and share postseason baseball with my kids now is super exciting," Holman said.

Part of the excitement is also wearing what the players wear. In particular the post-season merchandise that was worn during the team's playoff-clinching celebration on Sept. 30.

"A lot of it is sold out, but we found the on-field shirt for Charlotte here so she can rep the M's," Holman said.

They were lucky to snag that shirt. According to the Mariners Team Store, it sold out of most of its postseason merchandise after Friday’s win. The store is expecting a large shipment Tuesday afternoon.

Holman said he's eager to buy more merchandise, no matter the price.

"When the Mariners make the playoffs, money is not an object when it comes to us getting excited about the merch and the tickets and everything. So yeah, not worried about the price," said Holman.

Holman said he was able to get some playoff tickets and is hopeful he'll see the M's make a deep playoff run at the Electric Factory.