Mariners play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

SEATTLE — Colorado Rockies (5-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (5-8, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Pacific Time

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mariners -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Seattle is 2-5 at home and 5-8 overall. The Mariners have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado is 5-8 overall and 2-4 in road games. The Rockies have gone 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)