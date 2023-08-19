Mariners play the Astros after Rodriguez's 4-hit game

The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros after Julio Rodríguez had four hits on Friday in a 2-0 win over the Astros.

HOUSTON — Seattle Mariners (67-55, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-53, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. PT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (9-8, 3.31 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -150, Mariners +128; over/under is 8 runs

Houston has a 33-27 record in home games and a 70-53 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Seattle has a 33-27 record on the road and a 67-55 record overall. The Mariners are 48-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has 24 home runs, 59 walks and 92 RBI while hitting .297 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 18-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez has a .274 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 29 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .269 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (illness), Jose Abreu: 10-Day IL (back), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)