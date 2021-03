The Seattle Mariners have placed center fielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his right knee.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed center fielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list due to a bone bruise in his right knee, sidelining the reigning American League Rookie of the Year for opening day.

Seattle manager Scott Servais had previously hinted Lewis' injury was not responding as the training staff had hoped and was uncertain whether Lewis would be available for the opener Thursday against San Francisco.