ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mariners outfielder Jake Fraley has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Saturday.

Fraley did not play in Friday and Saturday's games against the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Scott Servais said after Friday's game that Fraley was under the weather after the initial test was negative.