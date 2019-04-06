The Mariners grab another college pitcher with the team's first round pick. They selected Elon right-hander George Kirby, 20th overall.

Kirby had an 8-2 record this season with a 2.75 ERA. The righty struck out 107 batters over 88 and a third innings with only 6 walks. That's a 17.83 K's/BB ratio.

The 6'4" pitcher's fastball can reach the mid 90's and up the 98 miles per hour.

He will likely start in "A" ball, possibly with the Everett AquaSox.

The Mariners come back in the 2nd round and take TCU pitcher Brandon Williamson. Draft experts believe he has a high ceiling, despite his ERA of 4.19 this season.

The 6'6" left-hander went 59th overall to Seattle.

In the Competitive Balance Round B, the M's went with their 3rd pitcher in 3 picks. They selected Arkansas' Isaiah Campbell.

The right-hander went 11-1 this season with a 2.27 ERA. Like Kirby, Campbell has shown good command with 108 K's against 19 walks in 16 starts.

The red-shirt junior was named a semi-finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the best amateur baseball player.

Day 2 starts with the 3rd round on Tuesday.