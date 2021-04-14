Mariners-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Thursday

Wednesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams' second rainout in three days.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m.

Monday's postponement was made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, which the Orioles and Mariners and split.

Right-hander Matt Harvey and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann will start for Baltimore on Thursday.