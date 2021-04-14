x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Mariners

Mariners-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Thursday

Wednesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams' second rainout in three days.
Credit: AP
In this picture taken with a fisheye lens, the tarp lays on the field and the scoreboard signals the postponement of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners due to inclement weather, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Baltimore. The game will be played as a doubleheader tomorrow. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Wednesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners was postponed because of rain, the teams' second rainout in three days.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, with the first game starting at 12:35 p.m. 

Monday's postponement was made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, which the Orioles and Mariners and split. 

Right-hander Matt Harvey and left-hander Bruce Zimmermann will start for Baltimore on Thursday. 

Seattle did not immediately announce its starters for the twinbill.

Related Articles